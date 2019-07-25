WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Women Infants and Children Program which is a part of Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is inviting everyone especially new mothers or soon to be mothers to join in their yearly celebration for breastfeeding.

There will be games, prizes, giveaways and more as part of the Annual Breastfeeding Celebration Day and Global Big Latch-On.

The party will be at the Wichita Falls Public Library on August 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to attend.

For more information please contact: Thania Suarez, 940-761-7923 or thania.suarez@wichitafallstx.gov.