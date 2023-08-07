WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is hosting a program for local children that can help them work through grief.

Building Bridges is a free grief counseling program that works to support kids from kindergarten to 12th grade through grief and heavy emotions, Children’s Program Specialist Michaela Fielding said.

The eight-week program will run from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, until Sunday, October 24, 2023.

Meetings will occur every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fain Foundation Grief Support Center at H.O.W.F.

Program participants will be divided into age-appropriate groups in which they will discuss new topics weekly such as common grief reactions, different feelings or emotions surrounding death, memories of lost loved ones, and healthy ways to cope and heal, Fielding said.

The program specialist added that grief counseling, especially when surrounded by peers who can relate, can be very valuable, especially after the lasting effects of Covid-19.

For more information on how to participate in this program, visit the Hospice of Wichita Falls’ website.