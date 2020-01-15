Building Bridges Volunteer Training

Building Bridges – Support for children & teens who have experienced the loss of someone significant in their lives.

Wichita Falls, Texas, February 11 – March 31, 2020

Building Bridges is a weekly support group offering emotional support to grieving children, teens grades Kindergarten – 12th, and their families, who have experienced loss through the death of someone significant in their lives. With Building Bridges as a support, children come together to share the experience of life.

Building Bridges is held twice a year for 8 weeks. Participants meet for one hour every week during the session. Participants are divided into small age appropriate groups. A caregiver’s group is held simultaneously to meet their needs as well. Each group is facilitated by at least two specially trained facilitators.

Building Bridges curriculum is based on the following principles:

· ACCEPTANCE of the expression and experience of a wide range of emotions in a safe environment

· VALIDATION of the unique quality of individual grief

· GUIDANCE through the painful days of mourning and adaptation of family change

· CREATION of skills and abilities that effectively serve participants throughout life

Building Bridges, as with all of our support groups, is free to the public and is offered to families grieving ANY type of death – not just families who have used hospice services. The death does not have to be recent, nor does the child need to be presenting difficulties.

The deadline to register is February 4th and families may enroll by contacting Hospice of Wichita Falls or visiting www.howf.org/bb

WHAT: Building Bridges

WHO: Children kindergarten – 12th grade

WHEN: February 11 – March 31

TIME: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

REGISTER: 940-691-0982 or www.howf.org/bb

Hospice of Wichita Falls is the only nonprofit hospice in the community and the only one with a dedicated Inpatient Hospice Center, providing care to patients and families in Wichita Falls and North Central Texas since 1985. Hospice of Wichita Falls provides physical and medical care for our patients of any age with life-threatening illnesses, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients and their families. Servicing all or parts of the following 12 counties in North Texas: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Knox, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young.

Contact: Amanda Culley, Children’s Program Coordinator

940-691-0982