WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cajun Fest is just a few days away and you won’t want to miss out on all the festivities!

This year’s Cajun Fest is taking place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 on 9th Street and Ohio Street.

Tickets are priced at $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. Kids that age 12 years and under are free!

To purchase tickets, you can do so by following this link!