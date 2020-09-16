Camp Fire after school program kicks off

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Camp Fire after-school program kicked off on Tuesday, September 8th at Camp Fire’s Harrell Park. The first meeting will be “get acquainted and games”.

The after-school program is for boys and girls who are in Kindergarten through Jr. High. They are transported in 12 Camp Fire vans from 22 schools in the Wichita Falls, City View School District and Tower Elementary, a Burkburnett School. A wide variety of interesting programs are designed to especially be fun and educational for the children. The quality and diversity of our staff makes them excellent role models for the children in our programs.

Activities include homework help, swimming, fishing, cook-outs, archery, sports, games, crafts, singing, hikes, outdoor environmental programs, and service projects. After-School activities are provided at our own 16-acre facility, Harrell Park. Family activities and events are also a part of the Camp Fire program throughout the year.

Each child receives a hot meal while attending the after-school program provided by the Food Bank and Senior Citizens Center. Membership in the Camp Fire after-school program is $15 for the year. A permission form must be signed by each child’s parent or guardian giving permission for the child to attend Camp Fire. A family of three or more can join for $35 for the year. The permission form can be taken to their school, taken to their van, entered online, or taken to the Camp Fire office, 2414 Ninth Street.