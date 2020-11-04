Camp Fire calls on families to assist with membership campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the Camp Fire North Texas board of directors, advisory board, and friends of Camp Fire will be calling on 740 people asking them to partner with Camp Fire in providing exciting programs to over 2000 children and their families by contributing financially.

The goal is set for $60,000.00. The workers will be asking for a $100 sustaining membership gift but will be pleased to receive more or less.

Contributions may be made by sending a check to Camp Fire located at 2414 Ninth Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301, or by credit card at the Camp Fire office.

You may also contribute online by going to the website clicking on ‘DONATE’ and then on Sustaining Membership.

The Camp Fire Sustaining Membership Campaign will officially begin on November 6, 2020.