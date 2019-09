WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Camp Fire after-school program is for boys and girls who are in kindergarten through junior high.

They are transported in Camp Fire vans from 22 schools in the Wichita Falls, City View School District and Tower Elementary, a Burkburnett School.

A wide variety of interesting programs are designed to especially be fun and educational for the children. The quality and diversity of the staff makes them excellent role models for the children in our programs.