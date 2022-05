WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Summer is almost here and that means it is almost time for camp days at Camp Fire North Texas!

At Camp Fire, your kids can take part in activites such as archery, canoeing, cook-outs, nature studies, hikes, sports, swimming, and much more!

Registration is open until Wednesday, June 1 and parents can sign up their children in person or online at campfiretx.org.

For more information or any questions you might have about Campfire North Texas, you can call (940) 322-5209.