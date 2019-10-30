Camp Fire sustaining membership campaign

Sustaining membership campaign kicks off November 1.

Members of the Camp Fire North Texas board of directors, advisory board and friends of Camp Fire will be calling on 740 people asking them to partner with Camp Fire in providing exciting programs to over 2000 children and their families by contributing financially.

The goal is set for $60,000.00. The workers will be asking for a $100 sustaining membership gift but will be pleased to receive more or less.

The chairman of this sustaining membership drive is Jeff Watts. Captains are: Jerry Taylor, Jack Lavy, Mac Cannedy, Pam Ayres, Joyce James, Brent Davenport, Jimmy Anderson, and Susanne Hogue.

Contributions may be made by sending a check to Camp Fire located at 2414 ninth street Wichita Falls, TX 76301 or by credit card at the Camp Fire office.

You may also contribute online by clicking here.

Your help in reaching our $60,000.00 goal would be greatly appreciated.