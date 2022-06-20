WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you or your family have struggled with grief recently, you’re not alone and Camp Grin Again wants to help the younger generations get through whatever difficulties they might be facing.

There will be two camps offered, each one for a different age group. The first, being kids in 6th to 12 grade and the second being children in kindergarten to 5th grade.

Camp Grin Again will take place from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. the week of June 11-15 at the Faith Foundation Grief Support Center.

To register for this FREE program, or for more information, visit https://www.howf.org/cga or call Michaela Fielding at (940) 691-0982.