Canned food sculpture exhibit coming to Art Walk

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Area Food Bank is partnering with; Wichita Falls Museum of Art, Magic Aire, At&t, Vitro, and Dexter School to bring a little more art to the Wichita Falls Art Walk.

On September 2, 2021, several Texoma organizations will participate in a sculpture exhibit that doubles as a food drive.

The teams will construct their sculptures in the Big Blue lobby for all to see during the September Artwalk.

Viewers are encouraged to vote to decide the people’s choice award.

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be set up to take food and fund donations at the event for anyone that wants to help the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank in the battle against hunger.