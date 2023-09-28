SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — This bashful baby is seeking a loving home, and he’s hoping to find a patient companion who’s paw-sitively stocked up on treats.

Captain, an 18-month-old puppy from Saint Jo’s Easy Street Animal Shelter, is a very obedient medium-sized dog who enjoys ample attention and chicken-flavored treats. While representatives from Easy Street are unsure of his breed, according to them, he’s certainly a special guy.

Don’t be fooled by his easy-going nature, though: While he’s as gentle as can be, Captain loves to run around and play with other dogs, especially the ladies.

Originally a stray, Captain is certainly ready to settle down and officially find a fur-ever family.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet boy, call Easy Street at (940) 613-6865 to schedule an appointment, or visit the shelter on Saturday mornings from 8 to 11 a.m.

To view more adoptable dogs or to find out information about Easy Street’s upcoming events, like the Wiener Race, visit their Facebook page.