WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — CASA of Red River is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the return of a beloved fundraising event.

James Bolding and Casey Washington from CASA of Red River sat down with Morning Anchor Jaron Spor on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, to talk about their upcoming 40th-anniversary celebration, CASAblanca.

To celebrate, CASA is bringing back the beloved CASAblanca event starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at The Forum located at 2120 Speedway Ave. in Wichita Falls.

Jaron Spor — Well, today we have with us James Bodling and Casey Washington. And tell us about this year’s Casablanca event. So what can you tell us about the event?

James Bodling — Well, CASA has been around for about 40 years, sparks our 40th year, and what better way to celebrate than CASA bringing Casablanca back? It’s one of our major fundraisers and it brings a lot of funding back into the community.

Jaron Spor — And what are some of the things we were going to expect if they attend the event?

James Bodling — Well, we’ll have a band. We’ll have a special edition band coming in. We’ll have CASA… the casino night there, and we ask everybody to dress up in their best Hollywood glam.

Jaron Spor — Yeah. And how much does it cost and what day will it be?

James Bodling — I think it’s around $125. And we also have sponsor tables available and it’s going to be April 15th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Jaron Spor — Awesome. And you want to talk about some of the people that want to volunteer and something like that. What would you say to them if they were on the verge wanting to volunteer and they weren’t sure. What would you say to them?

Casey Washington — I would definitely say, just come out and talk to us. Being a volunteer is and that’s what Casablanca actually is for. It gives us the funds to let our volunteers travel and see that. And so I would definitely say, if that’s something you’re interested, give us give us a call. You can call our office, go to our website, consider Beauford.

Jaron Spor — And what would you say to some of them that might be the most rewarding thing about being a volunteer?

Casey Washington — Definitely getting to change a child’s story.

Jaron Spor — Yeah. Yeah, for sure. And so just one more time, tell us when this event is and how much it costs and how can people get tickets?

James Bodling — Do they just call her office at (940) 766-0552 and just give us a call about those and we can get tickets for you.

Jaron Spor — Yeah. Awesome. And all that information is right there as well. Thank you guys so much for coming out today.