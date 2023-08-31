WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW) will be participating in Texoma Gives in just a week.

Texoma Gives happens on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Catholic Charities Fort Worth uses five research-backed pathways to help aid families out of poverty in the North Texas area.

According to their website, CCFW has served over 83,000 families.

Catholic Charities has an office in Wichita Falls to serve the families of Texoma, including in Wichita, Montague, Clay, Archer, Baylor, Wilbarger, Ford, Hardeman, Knox and Young counties.

If you would like to donate to Catholic Charities Fort Worth for Texoma Gives, check out their page here.