Catholic Charities to host Poverty Summit on combating poverty among veterans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is still time to RSVP for Catholic Charities Fort Worth’s Northwest Campus 2021 Poverty Summit.

The Fourth annual Poverty Summit will be held on August 24, 2021, at the Kemp Center at 5:30 p.m.

This Poverty Summit will focus on veterans who experience poverty.

The Keynote speaker is a veteran specialist from the Mount Carmel Veteran’s Service Center in Colorado. They will be joined by community leaders from Sheppard Air Force Base, The Helen Farabee Center and Catholic Charities.

The panel will discuss ways to end poverty and support veterans that experience it.

You can RSVP online by clicking here or call 940-249-4748.