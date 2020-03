ABOUT: Cattle Baron’s Ball is a fun filled night with Live and Silent Auctions, Casino Games, Raffles and Specialty Drawings plus Live Entertainment from headliners “Asleep at the Wheel”! Dinner will be provided by Eddie Deen Catering from Dallas.

DATE: April 25, 2020

PLACE: J.S. Bridwell Ag Center

TIME: VIP Party starts at 5:30pm with General Admission Ticket Holders starting at 6:30pm

COST: Tickets start at $150 with sponsorships available