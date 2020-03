ABOUT: Cattle Baron’s Ball Style Show will get everyone ready to kick up their heels at the Cattle Baron’s Ball gala. Local stores and boutiques will show off their new attire that will be perfect to wear to the ball! This event is also a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society.

DATE: March 27, 2020

PLACE: The Warehouse

TIME: 6:00pm

COST: $20 in advance; $25 at the door