The River Bend Nature Center’s Thursday Nature Program continues as they celebrate summer on Thursday, July 8th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Activities include:

Learn about this sunny season

Make a dried flower suncatcher

Create kinetic sand

Admission is free and all ages are welcome. This program is sponsored by the George and Fay Young Foundation.

For more information, call (940) 767-0843 or visit the River Bend Nature Center Facebook page.