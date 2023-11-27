WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Aiming to accelerate the community’s growth in all areas, the Chamber of Commerce plans to host a large, day-long leadership convention.

Leaderfest is the first event of its kind in the community, according to Chamber CEO Ron Kitchens, as it features a top-tier lineup of thought leaders sharing their experiences and insight.

“Leaderfest is about building leaders for our community,” Kitchens said. “No organization ever got worse when leaders got better. For this community to go to the next level, we need to train hundreds of leaders.”

The event will be on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new Delta Hotel. While all community members are invited, the 300-seat event is selling out fast, Kitchens said.

From CEOs of nationally acclaimed organizations to Shark Tank alumni, participants are sure to experience moments of inspiration and comprehension, the website mentioned.

“If we can learn from them, accelerate the community, then we all win,” Kitchens said.

To claim the last of only 40 tickets available, view the full lineup of keynote speakers and for more information, visit Leaderfest’s official website.