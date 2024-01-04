WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From the production of specialized tools to improving job opportunities for the blind in Wichita County, Beacon Lighthouse is giving back to celebrate half-a-century of their advocacy.

The nonprofit will host a golf tournament with a $5,000 hole-in-one prize to kick off 50 years, held indoors at Next Level Golf from January 25 to 27.

All three days have tee times of 9 a.m., 1 p.m. or 5 p.m. and are on a first-come-first-serve basis.

All are welcome to participate in the two-man scramble, and tickets cost $75 per player or $150 per team. Plus, look forward to other prizes granted to first, second and third-place winners.

The course picked is Jack Nicklaus’ Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more information on Beacon Lighthouse or its upcoming golf tournament, visit their website or call (940) 767-0888.