CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Meet your newest easygoing and intelligent pal, Charlie from the Clay County Animal Shelter.

Charlie is a one-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever and Pointer mix, and he’s as gentle a giant as can be. About 65 pounds, Charlie is an ideal dog for anyone seeking a slowgoing, large companion.

While Charlie can be shy at first, he easily warms up to new friends, especially other dogs and younger kids. Despite his sociable nature, he has yet to warm up to cats.

And, this freckled furry friend is very intelligent and has mastered crate training, officials at Clay County Animal Shelter said. According to his profile on PetFinder, Charlie has also been making strides in his consistent training at PetSmart.

Very calm on-leash or indoors, Charlie enjoys walks and couch time equally. While he has no dietary restrictions, he enjoys an occasional calming treat for his anxiety.

To learn more about sweet Charlie or any of the other adoptable pets at Clay County Animal Shelter, visit their website or call them at (940) 538-6757.