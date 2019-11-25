Child Care Partners Christmas

Let’s help keep kids warm this winter!

American National Bank and Trust is partnering with the Child Care Partners for a children’s coat drive.

Gently used or new winter coats ( sizes 9 months to 5T)

will be accepted until November 25th at

American National Bank & Trust

2732 Midwestern PKWY

Wichita Falls, Texas 76308

https://www.facebook.com/americannatl/

The coats will be donated to children at our 4 locations

For questions about how you can give the gift of warmth, contact

Child Care Partners

940.766.4332

info@childcarewf.org