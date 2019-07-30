Child Care Partners: Pre-K enrollment underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Enrollment for pre-k is underway for Child Care Partners.

Pre-k is being offered at three of their centers: Herschel Zale Center, Martin Luther King Center, and Ben Donnell Center.

Scholarships are available based on income.

Your first step in enrolling your child is to call and speak with Leigh Ann Hope, Social Services Coordinator.

They will do a brief intake over the phone to ensure they are a good fit for you and your family.

Potential clients may have to be placed on a wait list depending on our enrollment numbers.

Child Care Partners

(940) 766-4332

M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m.