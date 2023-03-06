WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Child Care Partners will be making a Proclamation at a City Council meeting to honor working moms in the community.

Keri Goins from Child Care Partners joined our noon show on Monday, March 6, to tell us about the Working Moms Day Proclamation.

The proclamation will happen at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at the Wichita Falls City Commission Chambers.

If you’d like to nominate a woman as a working mom, you can do so here.

Carney Porter: Well, joining me now is Keri Goins. She’s here to tell us all about the Working Moms Day Proclamation. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Keri Goins: Thanks for having me.

Carney Porter: So tell us what that’s about. That’s that’s interesting. I know a lot of people would love that.

Keri Goins: Child Care Partners cares for a lot of children in our community. 80% of them are single working moms. So we wanted to do something this March to celebrate all the hard working moms out there. So tomorrow morning, we’ll have a proclamation with the city commission kicking it off. And this will be a sneak sneak preview today. Starting tomorrow, we’re going to be accepting nominations for your favorite working mother. So you’ll be able to go online to our website at childcarewf.org and nominate your favorite working mom. And you’ll have till the end of the month to do so. And then on May 12, at the Arthur B Williams luncheon, we are going to recognize three of them alongside the late Arthur B Williams.

Carney Porter: That’ll be wonderful. Coming from someone who is a working mom and raised me as a single mother for most of my childhood. That’s very close to my heart. And I know a lot of women deserve to be featured and to have that attention brought on to them and celebrate them. So what is it that this idea came about?

Keri Goins: Well, you know, the average mother works about 95 hours a week, which is like two and a half jobs. Right. And so they work so hard every day. And we just wanted to do something to celebrate them. And Arthur B was instrumental in our agency for years and years and years. And we wanted to do something to honor her memory. And she was a single working mom who broke down barriers for African-American women in our community. So we just thought it was a perfect time to pull the two together.

Carney Porter: And that’s great. Well, real quickly, how can people apply or nominate that working mom?

Keri Goins: www.childcarewf.org

Carney Porter: All right. And we’ll have that information over on our website if you’d like to learn more. Thank you so much for joining us today. We appreciate it.