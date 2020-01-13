Christ Academy Chocolate Soirée 2020

ABOUT: A unique fundraiser event benefiting Christ Academy where eight local chefs compete for the best chocolate dessert and YOU are the judge!

Sample the chefs chocolate dessert

Enjoy live music by The Dallas String Quartet. (picture attached)

Bid on our online silent auction and raffle

Heavy hor d’ oeuvres will be served.

Fundraiser supports Christ Academy in their capital campaign to build their new Senior High Blended Learning

PLACE: Wichita Falls Country Club

TIME:

6:30pm – VIP Guests

7:30pm – General Admission Guests. Ends at 10:30pm

COST: $55 general admission. See website for VIP levels. Get tickets at www.christacademywf.org