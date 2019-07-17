WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Texhoma Christian Care Center is inviting all local vendors and shoppers to come shop with them as they raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association and Research!

The shopping event called, Christmas in July Artisanal Arts and Crafts Fair, is set for Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Main Street building.

This is an opportunity for the community to come together and shop the unique and beautiful crafts from our local vendors while supporting an amazing cause!

All proceeds will go towards Alzheimer’s Association and Research.

For more information click here.