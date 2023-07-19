WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas Magic may not be until November, but the Junior League of Wichita Falls is asking for merchants to apply for booth space already.

Carney Porter: Well, right now joining us is Amanda Culley and Anndrea Harris. They’re here to tell us all about Christmas Magic. It may seem like December’s a while away, but we’re getting ready to sign those vendors up. So thank you ladies, so much for joining us today.

Anndrea Harris: Thank you for having us.

Carney Porter: All right. So how can those vendors get in touch with you guys and what can they expect if it’s their first time coming out to Christmas Magic this year?

Anndrea Harris: So Christmas Magic has been going on for about over 40 years. And so they can visit our website at jlwf.org or we have a social media page, we have Facebook, Instagram, and we just got a TikTok. So we’re really excited about that.

Carney Porter: Just got a TikTok? Love it.

Anndrea Harris: So there’s about 10,000 shoppers that come through.

Carney Porter: Right.

Anndrea Harris: And so it’s a big deal. And not only are they able to showcase their business, but they’re helping us make an impact in the community.

Carney Porter: Right. And I’m sure you have a lot of repeat vendors who come every year. What have you heard from them over the years saying, you know, how much of an impact it’s made on their- on their businesses in the long run? What have you all heard from them?

Amanda Culley: You know, some of the vendors that come are small businesses or they’re startup companies sometimes. And this is their first kind of step out and taking a risk. And we’ve come to know them and become friends with them over the years and they continue to come back. And we’ve just watched their businesses flourish and just the impact that they know that they’re making on the community being there and then how it impacts their business as well. It’s just wonderful.

Carney Porter: And you have a new incentive for them this year too. You can stay at the hotel, at the new hotel that’s right there, pretty much on the parking lot and they can walk over so they don’t have to drive and carry all their stuff. It’s just right there if they need it. And you said those applications can be found on the website.

Anndrea Harris: Yes, at jlwf.org.

Carney Porter: All right. Make sure you get them over over their way. They want to get you signed up and get you ready to go this season. So if you need that information too, we’ll have it on our website. Thank you, ladies, for being here.

Amanda Culley: Thank you.

Carney Porter: Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.