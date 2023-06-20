WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas Magic may not be until November, but the Junior League of Wichita Falls is asking for merchants to apply for booth space already.

Carney Porter: Well, today we have Tila Grant joining us now. She’s here to tell us about Christmas Magic. It’s never too early to talk about Christmas. They are looking for vendors for this year’s event. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Tila Grant: Thank you for having me. I really appreciate it. So, yeah, we are definitely looking for vendors. We’ve got quite a few of them that have come back from last year, previous years, but we’re always looking to bring some new people on. We love just the diversity of vendors. We love to have different items, different price ranges and just some cool new things too, that we haven’t seen before. So we’re looking for just all different types of stuff. Of course, we want to support local, so we’re definitely looking for any small businesses locally right here in town, but we’re accepting some that are further out as well. Yeah.

Carney Porter: Of course. And what have y’all seen maybe throughout the past that are like, you know, the benefits of this, like getting those businesses in, even if it is, like, a newer business. What have you seen benefit-wise that have come out of them exposing themselves this way?

Tila Grant: Exactly. Like you said, it’s exposure. Like if you’re a small business, like you are getting your products in front of thousands of people each year, and you’re getting promotion from our Facebook pages and our commercials. And right here on news stations.

Carney Porter: We do run those commercials a lot. I remember specifically those commercials run.

Tila Grant: Yeah. So it’s definitely like a great way to get your name out there, especially if you are starting out new. So it might be a little bit of a price as a new business, but it’s worth it because like I said, it’s a lot of exposure, a lot of people come through our doors during that event and it’s just a really awesome event to be a part of.

Carney Porter: As they say, you got to spend money to make money. I mean, look, I’m no entrepreneur or anything, but I mean, I got the basics down on this, and I’m sure they feel the same way – all those business owners at home. So if they’re looking to participate in this year’s event, how can they go about doing so? And what are the basic prices or things that they need to look for?

Tila Grant: Yeah, so they can go ahead, go on to our Facebook page. There’s a link to the application. It will be an application for them to submit. There is a deposit of $150 for the deposit, and they can also check out our website, Christmas Magic jlwf.org.

Tila Grant: It is right. And so yeah they just go on there, apply, and depending on how many boutiques or how many of whatever they’re selling we have, that’s going to vary about whether they’ll be accepted or not, but it’s really worth it if you get your applications in. Again, if you have any questions, you can reach out to me or Brittany. We’re both co-chairs for merchants. And so yeah, we’ll help with any questions you guys have.

