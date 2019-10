Christmas Magic Auction Gala Saturday will take place on October 26, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The gala will be held at The Wichita Falls Country Club, 1701 Hamilton Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

Tickets are $75 per person

The complimentary cocktail hour is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Then the Christmas Magic Auction, dinner & entertainment follow at 7 p.m. to midnight

The event is masquerade ball attire.

There will be a cash bar available. Entertainment provided by The Inside Out Band.