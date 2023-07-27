WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Christmas Magic gets closer, the Junior League of Wichita Falls is close to opening registration for the “Fa La La” Fun Run happening this year.

The Fun Run will start Saturday, November 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the MPEC near the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall and go through Lucy Park.

Registration opens Tuesday, August 1. The price to register is $25 until October 14. The price will be $30 from then until the day of the race.

Kids 12 and under can run for free.

Registration includes admission to the race, a themed t-shirt and drawstring bag and one adult admission to Christmas Magic.

If you’re participating in the race, Christmas attire is encouraged.

Starting August 1, check out the Junior League’s website to register.