Christmas Magic preview party and market 2019

Interviews
VIP preview party
Thursday, October 31, 2019, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Exclusive VIP shopping event!

$25 advance purchase, $30 at the door
Your paid ticket includes first-look shopping, hors d’oeuvres and specialty drink & raffle ticket for door prizes throughout the night.

No strollers at preview party, please.

Sponsored by: Domain real estate and union square credit union

Christmas Magic Market will be held at the MPEC from Friday, November. 1 through Sunday, November 3. Doors will open at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and close at 7 p.m. On Sunday the market is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets are $6 purchased in advance. $7 if purchased at the door. Great way to kick off the holiday season! Shop over 100 merchants from across the United States.

