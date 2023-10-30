WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ahead of the chaos of holiday shopping and take an exclusive early look at over 100 artisans at this year’s Christmas Magic Preview Party.

Offering a behind-the-scenes peek at what you can expect from the glitz and glam of the annual Christmas Magic, the Preview Party is sure to get you in the spirit of giving.

Grab your gals and head to the Preview Party this Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ray Climber Exhibit Hall at the MPEC.

During the exclusive ladies’ shopping night, don’t forget to snatch this year’s signature drink, the Clausmopolitan. Plus, look out for top-dollar giveaways from local sponsors.

Join the Junior League of Wichita Falls for this early look at over 115 vendors’ handmade goods at $25 per ticket online or $30 at the door.

Please note that strollers are not allowed at the Preview Party.

To learn more about this exclusive night of shopping or to purchase tickets, visit the Junior League’s website.