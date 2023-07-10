WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas Magic may not be until November, but the Junior League of Wichita Falls is asking for merchants to apply for booth space already.

Charisma Thrash Brian, thank you for the update on that active forecast. Right. There’s a lot going on there. Well, today we have Amanda Culley and Anndrea Harris joining us despite the heat right? They’re already talking about Christmas Magic. Ladies, tell us more about the event.

Amanda Culley So Christmas Magic is basically a four-day shopping event where members of the community can come in and just basically check everything off of your Christmas wish list, everybody you need. It’s a one-stop shopping event. They can see over 100 different merchants with a vast, diverse products to get the perfect gift.

Charisma Thrash Wow. That’s exciting. So we’re already planning ahead. And that’s how we stay organized, right?

Amanda Culley Yes, ma’am.

Charisma Thrash What brought this event on? Why would you all want to put this event on here in our community?

Anndrea Harris So we’re a part of the Junior League of Wichita Falls. And so Christmas Magic started about 42 years ago. And, essentially, it was for us to help raise funds to put it right back into the community. So all of the proceeds that are raised go right back.

So like, we technically don’t even really touch the money. We put it right back into other nonprofits and other projects that we do within Wichita Falls.

Charisma Thrash That is wonderful. What are some of the nonprofits involved in this effort?

Anndrea Harris So there’s- so the Junior League started like River Bend Nature Center, the museum…

Amanda Culley Miracle League.

Anndrea Harris Yeah, Miracle League. We help like local schools. So we are P.I.E. Partners as well. It’s a ton. We have, like this board in our league center that has all of the nonprofits that we’ve had a hand in helping be successful.

Charisma Thrash That’s wonderful. So community partnership as we head into Christmas. Are there any rules, regulations or any, I guess, payments that need to be made ahead of the event?

Amanda Culley So we do have $150 deposit to kind of secure your spot. And once you submit your application, then our merchant chairs will look it over and kind of just make sure- we we try to only accept businesses that are offering one product or products.

So if you have a product, we don’t allow somebody else to come in and do the same thing because we want you to have the hold of the market when you’re there, and we don’t like a lot of competition. So we like to keep it kind of that way. So it does go through, kind of just an evaluation process.

But once you’re set to go, they’ll start emailing you and calling you and kind of walk you through the next steps and how to make your payments and move on from there.

Charisma Thrash Okay, Amanda, so there is a process to this. Ladies, where can we get information if we want more details about the event?

Anndrea Harris So the best place to go is to our website, jlwf.org. But we are on all social media platforms, so we’re on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And we’ve just gotten TikTok, so they can follow us on TikTok. But definitely recommend going through the website. There is a form that you can fill out and it has some information as well. And then our merchant chairs will contact you immediately.

Charisma Thrash Okay, great. And if you are still trying to navigate information, you can always go to Texoma’sHomepage.com.