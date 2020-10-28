Church Of The Good Shepherd hosts Election Day Soup Sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Church Of The Good Shepherd is hosting its annual Election Day Soup sale to continue the 92-year-old tradition.

The Church of The Good Shepherd will continue its 92-year-old tradition of selling soups on election day. Due to COVID-19 the church has made some adjustments to the sale to keep patrons and staff safe with a drive-thru area now available.

The sale will be on November 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Parish Hall at the Church of the Good Shepherd and soups will cost $7 for a pint, and $12 for a quart.

