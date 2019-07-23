City of Wichita Falls Animal Services: Meet Tommy!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tommy is a 9-week-old Tuxedo kitten looking for the purrr-fect home.

He is at the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road.

The Animal Services Center opened its doors in January 2011. This state of the art facility has 36 dog runs, 18 cat cages, a cat isolation room, an exotic animal room, livestock pen and State licensed dog and cat quarantine areas. This allows for a variety of animals to be housed while their owners are being sought.

Animals brought to the Animal Services Center by Animal Control Officers or citizens are immediately photographed and posted on the Center’s Petango page. This allows citizens with missing animals to check online to see if their animal was brought to Animal Services. This website is updated continuously as animals come in and leave the shelter.

They are open Monday through Saturday and are open most days from 11 to 6 p.m.