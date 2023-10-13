WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Giving back in more ways than one, the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club is bringing awareness to the importance of vision.

In honor of World Sight Day on Friday, October 13, 2023, the organization is offering free vision screenings during its Sight for All event for locals on Saturday, Oct. 14.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all are welcome to stop by the All Hands Cultural Community Center for the free screening that will check for near-sightedness, far-sightedness and several diseases.

During the screening, vision professionals will snap a photo that can analyze astigmatism, glaucoma, macular degeneration and more, and from there they will hold a free, individualized consultation.

Plus, qualifying participants will receive a free optometrist visit, along with a free pair of prescription glasses.

According to member David Schumacher, consistent check-ups are key to prime eye care as they can easily treat eye diseases the sooner they’re caught.

To learn if you qualify for a free pair of prescription glasses, visit the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club’s website.