CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tara from the Clay County Animal Shelter is looking for her forever home.

If you’d like more information on how to adopt, visit their Facebook page.

Carney Porter Well, the Clay County Animal Shelter is joining us now, and they’ve brought us this sweet girl right here. She’s just a little sleepy, though. Her name is Tara and she is looking for her forever home. So we’re trying to make that happen today. Thank you so much for joining us.

Amanda Forester Oh, no problem.

Carney Porter All right. So tell us a little bit about Tara.

Amanda Forester Tara is a seven-year-old border collie mix. She does know how to get off of a chain link fence, so she must be inside only. She will require either supervision or a high privacy fence when she is outside.

Carney Porter All right. High privacy fence supervision. So don’t underestimate her calmness. Pretty much she can, she has height to her when she jumps and everything.

Amanda Forester She can climb or jump. Be the one to have a chained link. So.

Carney Porter Gotcha. And some supervision wouldn’t hurt her too. But for the most part, she seems pretty calm. She thinks your whistles are coming from somewhere else, Steve. She’s so funny. So what is it that she likes to do when she’s not resting? What’s her favorite thing to go do?

Amanda Forester Oh, she likes to play. She does play a little bit. She’s seven, but she does play, and she does do well with other dogs, kids. She loves kids.

Carney Porter So she’s at her age. Any of the loves that she gets.

Amanda Forester Yes. She loves, yes.

Carney Porter That’s so sweet. Does she have any dietary restrictions?

Amanda Forester No, No dietary injections. She can eat anything.

Carney Porter Gotcha.

Amanda Forester She doesn’t like livestock, though, so she can’t be around livestock is the only thing. That’s not really dietary, but.

Carney Porter Oh, yeah, just don’t be a, don’t let her herd, the cattle or anything.

Amanda Forester Yeah, cattle or lambs or chickens. Yeah. No, none of that.

Carney Porter I gotcha. Now, how long have y’all had her for?

Amanda Forester I probably had her back a few months. She started out a good four or five years in the home with kids and their dogs. Eventually, they moved to an apartment that they don’t allow inside dogs. And that’s what she needs to be ’cause she’s used to it now, all these years. So.

Carney Porter Well, we want to try to get her forever family that way. You know, she can stick with that group of people and they can love on her and she can do the same. Now, if they’re interested in adopting her, how can they go about doing so?

Amanda Forester They can call the number on the screen, (940) 5386757. Or they could come by and meet her. We’re at the shelter from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day. The address is 503 North Carroll Street in Henrietta.

Carney Porter All right. Well, thank y’all so much for being here. We appreciate it. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.

Carney Porter Say bye bye bye.