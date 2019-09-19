Sewell Toyota food drive

Donate 5 lbs of food and get a free carwash from Sewell Toyota.

Sewell Toyota is accepting your donations, to help the Wichita Falls area food bank.

The food drive has officially started and will take place until Monday, Sept. 30. For every 5 pounds of food donated, donors will receive a free car wash and an entry for a free car detail.

Donors are asked to bring their food donations to the service area to receive the car wash.

Sewell Toyota is located at 2213 Old Jacksboro Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.