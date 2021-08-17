Clay County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center: Meet Reyna!

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Reyna is an energetic, loving puppy looking for a forever home!

Reyna is a little over a year old. She’s a short-haired mixed breed puppy who is friendly and full of energy, and Reyna can be the newest addition to your family!

If you’re interested in adopting Reyna, call the Clay County Animal Shelter at (940) 538-6757. Operating hours are between 9 a.m and 1 p.m. and afternoons by appointment, 7 days a week. Calling prior to your visit is recommended.

The Clay County Animal Shelter is located at 503 N. Carroll Street in Henrietta.