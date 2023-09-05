CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Meet Clifford, the big brown dog, from Clay County Animal Shelter looking to find his own “Emily Elizabeth.”

Roughly five years old, Clifford is likely a Shar Pei and Mastiff mix, according to shelter tech Amanda Forester.

Clifford was used as a bait dog prior to being rescued, and he came to the Clay County Animal Shelter with another dog. While his friend has since been adopted, Clifford is still searching for a loving home.

Despite his heartbreaking upbringing, Forester said Clifford is a lover and shows no signs of aggression from his previous life.

Clifford is very healthy and has no diet restrictions, though his smile is contagious. According to Forester, he works well with other dogs and is very calm-natured.

Forester also said that if you’re interested in meeting Clifford but are curious to know how he’ll respond to other dogs, an introduction between the dogs can be arranged.

Clifford has an adoption fee of $75. If you’d like to adopt this sweet boy, visit the Clay County Animal Shelter from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday through Sunday.