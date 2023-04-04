HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Boy Puppy/Kodiak is looking for a home to adopt him from the Clay County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

Carney Porter: If you don’t notice right here, we have a cutie just hanging out. He’s kind of taking a nap right now. He’s from the Clay County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. Thank y’all so much for being here today. So tell us a little bit: his name is Boy, or we’re trying the new name Kodiak.

CCAS Representative: Boy, Puppy or Kodiak. We nicknamed him Kodiak. But he’s a good boy. He gets on great with other dogs. We think he’s a Weimaraner or Catahoula mix; he might have some lab in him. We’re not exactly sure what all he’s mixed with, but he’s a good boy.

Carney Porter: Where are you going? Are you going to come see me? Are you going to come see me? Oh, sweet boy. Now he’s a little bit shy and maybe a little fearful when you first meet him. He just has to get to know ya.

CCAS Representative: Yeah, he’s just a little timid at first. But he wants to get to know you. He’s a good boy.

Carney Porter: So once he gets comfortable with you, what is he like when he lets loose, per se?

CCAS Representative: He’s playful. He had to be watched some because he at his foster home, he did eat a comforter, so you have to watch what you give him. But he was great with just chewing bones and stuff. If you gave him a raw hide. And he’s he’s very playful, he’s trying to play with the dogs all the time. He loves to play.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. So maybe with a household of like, kiddos, we might want to test the waters out first. Or do we think he’ll adjust to that quickly?

CCAS Representative: We took him into PetsMart over the weekend, and he did great with kids. He loved them.

Carney Porter: Oh, can we see your face? Look at the face. Look at how cute he is. And how long have you had him?

CCAS Representative: He was in the foster home since October. And we just got him in last month. So we only had him in the shelter about a month.

Carney Porter: Oh, goodness. And he, like you said, you found him when he was a puppy, kind of out in some fields and whatnot.

CCAS Representative: Out by like Lake Arrowhead with his momma. The fosters kept his momma, but they just weren’t able to keep him, too.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Hey, come here, baby. Well, if they are interested in adopting him, how can anybody go about doing so?

CCAS Representative: They can call the number on the screen 9405386757. And just say you’re interested in Boy Puppy or Kodiak either one. We’ll know which one you want. You can stop by – we’re there from 9 to 1 every day, our address is 503 North Carroll Street.

Carney Porter: Perfect. Well, thank you all so much for joining us. We appreciate it. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.