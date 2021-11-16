Clay County Animal Shelter: Meet Leia!

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Leia is a sweet, loving dog looking for a forever home!

Leia a short-haired mixed breed dog who is friendly and full of love, and she can be the newest addition to your family!

If you’re interested in adopting Reyna, call the Clay County Animal Shelter at (940) 538-6757. Operating hours are between 9 a.m and 1 p.m. and afternoons by appointment, 7 days a week. Calling prior to your visit is recommended.

The Clay County Animal Shelter is located at 503 N. Carroll Street in Henrietta.

