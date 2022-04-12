CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Pickle is a 2-year-old Labrador mix who loves to play, is very outgoing and friendly, and is looking for is forever home!

Pickle loves to go for rides in the car, he has no problem with cats and he is good with kids. He’s been neutered and is up-to-date on all of his shots.

If you’re interested in adopting Pickle, call the Clay County Animal Shelter at (940) 538-6757.

You can fill out an application online before meeting Pickle and arrange a meet and greet to see if he is compatible with your family.

For more information, visit the Clay County Animal Shelter Facebook page.