CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Pogo is a seven-year-old dog who was adopted then returned to the animal shelter. He loves attention and people. He is also great with other dogs and cats.

Pogo is available at the Clay County Animal Shelter in Henrietta.

503 N Carroll St

Henrietta, Texas 76365

(940) 538-6757

Hours of Operation — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and afternoons by appointment, seven days a week. Calling prior to your visit is recommended.