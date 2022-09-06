CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Bart is a five-year-old lab mix that has been at the shelter since he was a puppy. He loves puppies and is looking for his forever home!

Bart loves to go on walks and is very obedient.

If you’re interested in adopting Bart, call the Clay County Animal Shelter at (940) 538-6757.

You can fill out an application online before meeting Bart and arrange a meet and greet to see if he is compatible with your family.

For more information, visit the Clay County Animal Shelter Facebook page.