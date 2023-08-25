WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This little girl is searching for her forever family, and she sure knows how to dress to impress.

French Fry is a puppy Pit Bull mix who was born at the Humane Society of Wichita County approximately three months ago.

While her two siblings have already been adopted, French Fry is still seeking a loving home fit for her fabulous ways.

Not a stranger to other dogs, French Fry loves to be social with fellow pups, large and small. According to Elizabeth Heineken with the Humane Society, this girl does fantastic with other litters during playtime.

Heineken also said that true to her name, French Fry very much enjoys treats.

Because French Fry is just three months old, she is still on a puppy food diet. However, Heineken said that this sweet girl can switch to adult food when she gets a little bigger.

French Fry is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society. Visit their website or Facebook page to learn more about her or any other adoptable pets.