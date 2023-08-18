WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJLT) — All animals at the Humane Society of Wichita County can be adopted Friday, August 18, 2023, for just a $50 donation fee.

One of their good boys, Moose, is a fun-loving, gentle giant seeking his forever family.

According to Elizabeth Heineken, a representative from the Humane Society, Moose is likely a six-year-old Great Dane and Border Collie mix.

They recommend Moose’s new owners take him on frequent walks or have a large area of land in which he can run around and play as he is quite large.

While Moose does well around other dogs, animals and kids, he prefers to be the biggest dog in the house.

He is still playful as ever, loves attention and absolutely adores people, according to Heineken.

Moose can come home with you today for a $50 donation in lieu of the typical adoption fee, which covers the full cost of his adoption and microchipping.

For more information on how to adopt Moose or any of his furry friends, visit the Humane Society of Wichita County’s website.