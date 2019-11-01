Clinics of North Texas celebrate 100 years

Clinics of north texas’ 100 year anniversary

When: Friday, November 1

Time: 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Clinics of North Texas – west entrance (main entrance)

All ages are encouraged to attend, and the event will be open to the public. Hot dogs and nachos will be served, along with a cakewalk and face painting.

Clinics of North Texas, 100 years in Texoma: The Wichita Falls clinic hospital began in 1919. The foundation that was the Wichita Falls clinic hospital exists today as the Clinics of North Texas.

The clinic, located at 501 Midwestern Parkway East, where skilled physicians, nurses, and staff have touched the lives of thousands throughout our community.

As the clinic celebrates 100 years as a dedicated healthcare provider, it launches a new era in its relationship with Texoma.

It began as a vision of Wichita Falls’ community leaders and three World War I physicians. Doctors Everett Jones, Q. B. Lee and O. B. Kiel rendered medical aid to wounded soldiers at the height of WWI in France.

In a cold, drizzling rain one evening in 1918, lee and jones (schoolmates at TCU) Bumped into each other and reminisced about home, and eventually discussed setting up practice after the war. They had heard that Wichita Falls was a growing area due to a spawning oil boom and in need of quality medical services.

O. B. Kiel joined Lee and Jones in forming a three-physician partnership headed to Wichita Falls.

Community leaders forged a bond with the three physicians and early in 1919, the doctors ushered in the beginning of the Wichita Falls Clinic Hospital.

Numerous changes occurred over the next several decades to better serve Texoma. During the years, the Wichita Falls Clinic Hospital was located in several landmark areas of Wichita Falls and continued to add physicians and specialties to create a full-service hospital.

Before the passing of the three founders in the late 1940’s and 1950’s, they converted the hospital to a full-service multi-specialty clinic to improve patient care and better serve the community by having one building for multiple services.

Later in 1974, the building known today as the clinic was built.

Half the clinic was built underground, which helped the clinic weather terrible Tuesday on April 10, 1979. As the tornado ripped through Wichita Falls, even with this added shelter the clinic lost its roof. While under repair, clinic physicians continued to meet healthcare needs by seeing patients out of Bethania Hospital.

Soon after repairs were completed from the tornado, the clinic expanded by adding a 3rd level and a walk-in acute care center forming the 100,000 square foot building it is today.

Through different phases of physical expansion, the clinic has served Texoma for the past 45 years through its main facility at 501 Midwestern Parkway East.

Clinic patients come from a broad geographical area including Wichita Falls, Electra, Henrietta, Burkburnett, Bowie, Nocona, Vernon, Crowell, Throckmorton, Graham, Quanah, Olney, Holliday and as far away as Lawton, Duncan, Oklahoma City and Amarillo.

The clinic has long been physician-owned with a focus on providing multispecialty services. It currently houses a combination of 42 physicians and advanced practice providers with a total workforce of approximately 230.

The clinic accepts most insurances, and has more than 17 health-related specialties. These include: allergy testing, cardiology, clinic care (walk-in acute care center), family practice, general surgery (outpatient), internal medicine, lab, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, occupational medicine, ophthalmology, pediatrics, physical therapy, podiatry, psychiatry, radiology, and spirometry (lung/pulmonary function).

Physicians like Drs. William (Bill) Robison and Kenneth Sultemeier, along with Wendy Patterson, physician recruiter, and marketing coordinator, emphasize that the clinic’s mission has long been to maintain a family within itself, fulfilling the medical needs of its far-reaching community. “we look at it as an extended family because our doctors, advanced practitioners, physical therapists, and patients become well-acquainted with each other. The line of communication becomes an important link between doctor and patient,” Patterson said.

Both Drs. Robison and Sultemeier appreciate the unique clinic environment. Dr. Robison has practiced internal medicine at the clinic for 37 years and Dr. Sultemeier has been a pediatrician at the clinic for 31 years. Both see working in a multi-service environment and the comfortable atmosphere of a midsize city as important links inpatient care and community involvement.

Dr. Robison said “primary care covers a large field. In our clinic, patients have the ability to walk down a hall for lab work, x-ray, MRI and other conveniences. As doctors, we have other specialists at hand who often counsel on specific health issues.”

Dr. Sultemeier summed it up by stating “we all work together. We have primary care physicians and specialists in one building to help meet all of our patients’ needs”.

The clinic continues to grow as a significant presence in the community. This summer, the clinic recruited two new physicians who are now accepting patients: Dr. Adam Schwalm (pediatrician) And Dr. Hollie Rose (OB/GYN). A third new physician is expected next year, dr. Kyra Crenshaw (family practice).

We have been fortunate to win texas best medical clinic for the last five years. Additionally, we have had several doctors and nurses win Texoma’s best doctor and best nurse in past years.

We thank you for entrusting us to meet your health care needs, you are always welcome home to your clinic. And so, the next 100 years begins on a high note. The resilience the clinic has demonstrated over the last 100 years will continue in meeting future challenges in the healthcare industry. We will continue to meet your health care needs in a proactive, compassionate, and convenient manner; this is the hallmark of the clinic.