College and beyond preparation information sessions

Creating Successful Students: From Middle School to High School to Life.

Location: Career Education Center 500 E. Hatton Rd.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The first session starts at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday, Oct 19 and Saturday, Nov 9.

SENIORS: Come complete your FAFSA! Bring your parent’s 2018 tax return and the FSAID information that you created with your High School College & Career Advisor.

Parents: Plan to stay after the last session for a general question and answer session offered from 12:00 – 1:00.

Military Recruiters will be available to answer questions for students and parents interested in exploring a military career, in the near or distant future!

Utilize the Choose-Your-Own Session format to get specific information on the subjects that are most important and applicable to you and your student! (Schedule flyer provided below)

Refreshments will be available!

Session Information: (*Indicates a session that is not offered in every time slot.)

Help Me, Help You

Target Audience: 6th – 12th Grade

Learn more about how you can help your student be successful in school and life. Discover coping skills and social and emotional learning strategies for helping your teen navigate through middle and high school.

The Importance & Unimportance of GPA*

Target Audience: 6th – 10th Grade

What does a student’s GPA really say about them? How is GPA calculated? Why is class rank important? Or is class rank important? Learn about advanced academics, class rank, GPA, and know that sometimes, it really is just a number.

It’s a Wild Ride

Target Audience: 12th Grade

Whether your student is going straight to the workforce or into post-secondary education, they must first successfully navigate their Senior Year and all it entails. Attend this session to learn everything you need to know and expect as a parent of the Class of 2020!

Let’s Make a Decision

Target Audience: 7th – 11th Grade

Learn strategies for helping students select a college that is a good fit for them. For students interested in attending highly competitive/selective universities and military academies, learn what students need to do to help them stand out from the crowd and how advanced academics plays an important role.

Let’s Play Ball*

Target Audience: 6th – 10th Grade

Does your student think they want to play sports at the college-level? Choices made in 11th grade and earlier can affect a student’s ability to play at certain levels. Learn about student-athlete eligibility and the recruitment process.

Marketing You

Target Audience: 6th – 12th Grade

It is never too early to begin the process of building a solid resume for entering the workforce, scholarship applications, college admission, or even part-time jobs during high school. Knowing who to ask for a recommendation, where to volunteer, and when to start tracking community service can help your student be more prepared for each stage of life.

The Most Bang for Your Buck

Target Audience: 9th – 11th Grade

Earning college credits while in high school can be a game-changer for many students. Not only can this help make college more affordable for students, but it also gives them a taste of how college courses differ from high school, increasing their chances of successfully completing college.

Testing: The Necessary Evil

Target Audience: 6th – 11th Grade

PSAT, ACT, SAT, TSIA, ASVAB, Duke Talent Search…so many tests, and so many acronyms! What does it all mean? When and why should student’s test? How can students prepare? In the world of college, career, and military readiness, testing is an important and unavoidable component!

Show Me the Money

Target Audience: 9th – 12th Grade

Whether it is a certification program, a 2-year degree, or a 4-year degree, the idea of paying for post-secondary education can be daunting. Learn about how to find scholarships, when and why to avoid certain types of loans, and how just a few years’ worth of saving can be a huge benefit. Parents of current seniors should go to the FAFSA lab to begin the financial aid process!

Success With or Without College: So Many Possibilities!

Target Audience: 6th – 10th Grade

Students have many more opportunities available to them in high school today. With the opening of the Career Education Center, students can earn certifications that lead them straight into careers out of high school, get a jump on a careertraining program, or just help them explore their potential interests in a college major. Learn about the amazing opportunities available for students and how to access them.

Title I Snippets*

Target Audience: 6th – 12th Grade

Learn more about money the WFISD receives from the Federal Government and how these funds are utilized to help your student succeed in school.

To Be or Not To Be*

Target Audience: 6th – 8th Grade

TEA requires students to choose an endorsement in 8th grade for their high school graduation plan. Learn about how we are helping students explore their interests in middle school, what it really means when they choose an endorsement and the importance of beginning career exploration before high school.