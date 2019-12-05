College scholarship essay workshop
When: Monday, January 20, 2020
Where: Wichita Falls Housing Authority, located at the Paul Irwin Center, 115 East Wichita Street. To get to the Paul Irwin Center, turn off MLK onto Wichita Street, located between the park & the Boys and Girls Club
Time: 11:00 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
Who: Highschool Seniors and current college students. Open to the community
RSVP: Registration deadline: 4 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019. Space is limited
You must pre-register by phone to attend at 940-687-2450
Cost: Free!!
Free lunch included!
Raffles: Scholarships will be raffled off at the event, along with door prizes!